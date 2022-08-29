Obituary: Tiffany Ferguson
April 12, 1978 – August 13, 2022
Tiffany Dawn Ferguson’s amazing soul is now at peace. She moved on on August 13, 2022 at the young age of 44 at 11pm. She was surrounded and held by her family the entire time. She never gave up, always smiling, laughing, joking and loving with all of us. She will forever shine her light on all of her family and friends. She lives on through her partner Rick Evans, mother Maureen Een (Moe Hughes), step-father Don Een, brother Andy Adams, sister Heather Sinclair and grandfather Denis E Hughes. In spirit she will reunite with her father William D Ferguson, her maternal grandmother Carol Hughes and paternal grandmother Sharon Ferguson. Tiffany was born on April 12, 1978 in Auburn, CA. At a young age she developed a love for basketball, baseball and volleyball. She was the first grandchild and loved spending time with her little brother and cousins. As she grew older, she found her favorite place was being in the wilderness. She loved gold panning and rock hunting at the river, camping, and digging up bottles and other pieces of history from old towns. She always stayed optimistic no matter what with an honest opinion. She loved shining a bright light on anyones ideas or passions for life. She was a genuine person, one of a kind with a unique sole that will never be matched. The lives she touched will forever miss her and cherish every moment they were able to spend with her.
