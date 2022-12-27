Obituary: Thomas W. Warren, Sr.

December 15, 1933 – December 19, 2022

Thomas W. Warren, Sr. died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He was 89 years old. Tom was the 4th of 5 sons to Grace Kemper & James Monroe Warren. Tom was born and raised in San Francisco. Some of Tom’s favorite memories were spending summers at his uncle’s farm in Villa Ridge, MO. Tom was an accomplished pianist and organist. In high school, he would accompany Johnny Mathis at school assemblies. At the age of 16, Tom was the assistant organist and choir director at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. He is actually featured in one of the murals on the cathedral walls. Tom met Mary (Nikki) when he was the organist and Nikki was the lead soprano at St Peter and Paul’s Church in San Francisco. Tom married Nikki, a widow with 3 small daughters (Linda, Bonnie, and Midge) and raised them as his very own. Three years after their marriage, Tom & Nikki welcomed their son Tom, Jr. Tom worked as a U.S. Customs Inspector for 30 years around the Bay Area. After retirement, Tom returned to his love of playing the organ and directing choirs at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Sebastopol and Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley. After Nikki’s passing in 2012, Tom enjoyed traveling the world. He was active in the Roadrunners & Nevada County Travel Club. Tom is survived by one brother, his 3 daughters and his son. He was “Baba” to 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Tom often said his greatest accomplishment was his loving family. He considered himself a truly loved man who lived a blessed life. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.