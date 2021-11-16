Obituary: Thomas Shillingburg

November 22, 1929 – November 12, 2021

Thomas Daniel Shillingburg has gone to live with his Heavenly Father where he awaits his wife, Joyce, after 70 years of marriage.

Tom was born November 22, 1929 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was an only son with three sisters. His parents were Arthur Everett and Grace Nadine Brown Shillingburg. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1948. Tom and Joyce Shotwell were married in 1951. He finished his education at an electronic trade school.

Upon graduation they moved to San Jose, California. They hadn’t been there long when they became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many positions in the Church including being a counselor in the bishopric. He worked for Fairchild Semi Conductor, AMI, and Hewlett-Packard.

After Tom retired from Hewlett-Packard, they moved to Grass Valley, where they bought 16 acres and built their dream house. Tom enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing; camping, skiing and backpacking with his family, and after retirement caring for his orchard. In 2016 they downsized to a small community where he still had six fruit trees to care for.

Tom died at the age of 91 on Nov. 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, five children: Denise Erskine,(Scott) Leslie Goddard, Mark Shilllingburg, (Barbara) Claudia Harmon (Ron) and Colette Cordner (Ron) plus 21 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren and one on the way.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City, CA.