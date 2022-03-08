Obituary: Thomas Moule

August 23, 1945 – January 6, 2022

It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of Thomas Franklin Moule on January 6, 2022 at the age of 76. Tom has been a long-time resident of Nevada Country and known to many within our community. He was a such a force, generous in spirit and full of love. Always an unexpected laugh with a thought-provoking spin.

Tom was born to William and Margret Moule on August 23, 1945 in San Francisco. He graduated Nevada Union High School in 1964 and continued his education at Sierra College where he excelled as a wrestler, winning the state championship in his weight division. He later attended Cal Poly before being drafted into the Army in 1969, at the age of 24, where he served in Vietnam. Upon return he met and married Bonnie Sue Hammock on June 9, 1972 and later adopted his daughter Tammy Leanne Moule and welcomed a baby boy, Thomas Robert Moule.

Tom worked as a painting contractor for 50+ years. Painting many businesses and homes within Nevada County. He was also part owner of his parent’s business, Moule Paint and Glass, from 1975-1978.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Navo; his son in law Mark Navo; his grandchildren Jessica Cariaga, Grady Navo and Logan Navo; and his great grandchildren Theo Cariaga and Romy Cariaga. He also leaves behind his 11 siblings, Bill Moule, Eileen Laca, Linda Peterson, Ben Moule, Jim Moule, Mike Moule, Pat Moule, Tim Moule, Carol Holmes, John Moule and Terry Moule. And many more family and friends.

Tom is proceeded in death by his son, Thomas Robert Moule; his parents, William and Margret Moule; and his wife Bonnie Moule.

Service details will be provided at a later date.