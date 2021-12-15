Obituary: Thomas Michael Buntt Jr.
October 3, 1995 – November 26, 2021
Our beloved TJ, Son, Brother, Nephew, and Friend, passed away on Friday, November 26th. He was 29 Years Old. He carried a charisma that was hard to match and always made sure to make people laugh when he left. Tj lived with a fierceness that was hard to keep up with and everything he did, he did with passion. He was loved by many. The world is a smaller less brighter place without him.
He is survived in life by his Father and Mother, Thomas and Michelle Buntt Sr. Mother Maryilyn May Durrett, Step Father Mike Durrett, Sister – Sommer Buntt, Brother – Ian Thompson, Sister – Autumn Durrett. Aunt and Uncle Charlyn and Dave Pirdy, Aunt Heather May, Aunt Deborah Cole, Uncle David Cole.
Followed by Cousins; Luke, Amelia, Leo, Damien, Chance, Hope, Jeremy, Julie, Jennifer, Ashley, Kaylin, Dustin, Sierra, Calvin and Joshua
TJ is preceded in death by his Sister, Jessica Buntt, Grandparents George Buntt, Doris Keel, Calvin and Valerie Cole, Aunt Pamela Cole, Uncles Steve and Vincent May and his Niece Xelia and Nephew Quill.
Your are missed, You are Loved, You are forever in our hearts.
