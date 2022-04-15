Obituary: Theresa Arlene Hudson
April 17, 1936 – November 15, 2021
With great sadness we announce the passing of Arlene (Lee/Inah) Hudson, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many and to the earth itself. Her death at 85 occurred at Sierra Nevada Memorial hospital of still unknown cause. Her wishes were a green cremation through the Neptune Society.
Born and raised in Oakland, CA to Clyde and Helen McIrvin she lived some of the 50’s & 60’s in Chicago. In the late 60’s thru 70’s living in Sacramento she graduated from CSU Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Finally she came to Nevada County to live in close connection to the Yuba River, support many of our local Environmental Stewardship organizations and was an avid supporter of the arts.
Never retired, she worked in politics in Chicago, the legislature in California, real estate in the Nevada City areas while also deeply involved in Environmental Advocacy very early. She created and nurtured GASP (Group for Alternatives to Spreading Poisons) and secured a grant to implement IPM (Integrated Pest Management) at Nevada County Schools.
She is survived by her son Steven, daughter AnnaLisa, granddaughter Kendra, grandson Alexander and great granddaughter Lyta.
She was a very special and unique woman who cannot fully be described in an obituary.
A Memorial is being planned for a later date this year TBA.
She will be greatly missed.
Donations in her honor may be made to South Yuba River Citizens League
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User