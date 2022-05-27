Obituary: Terry Parks

April 26, 1958 – April 7, 2022

Terry Neil Parks, 63, of Grass Valley, passed away at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on April 7, 2022 from complications due to multiple myeloma.

Memorial services will be held Friday June 3rd at 2 pm at the Hooper and Weaver Chapel, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City.

Terry was born on April 26, 1958 in San Jose, CA, the son of Neil Frederick Parks and June Hall. Terry grew up in Los Gatos, CA and attended Los Gatos High School where he and his buddies partook in a variety of shenanigans. Terry married the love of his life, Juliette LaPointe on June 28, 1981 in the Santa Cruz mountains. Terry and Juliette shared a life filled with adoration and love for Jesus, one another, and their three children: Tania LaPointe Parks, Douglas Neil Parks, and Marissa Jayne Parks. He was a Computer Network Contractor serving most of the public buildings in Nevada County for 20 years. Terry had an adventurous spirit which allowed him and his family to live in Casablanca, Morocco for 3 years. Terry loved to tell people the joy of knowing and serving His Savior, and took every opportunity to share the love of Jesus wherever he went.

There was nothing Terry couldn’t build or fix. He always had a passion for craftsmanship from restoring his 1959 Austin Healey to building two of his family’s homes. The orchards of his youth in Los Gatos inspired him to plant many fruit trees at his home in Grass Valley. He loved to ski, hike, backpack, camp, cook, eat, and walk his dog Romeo at Empire Mine State Historic Park with Juliette.

He was fun-loving and hospitable and was fully present with others. He was industrious, committed, and dependable.

Along with his wife Juliette, Terry is survived by his children; Tania LaPointe Parks, Douglas Neil Parks, and Marissa Jayne Parks. Terry was overjoyed at being a grandpa to Donovan Neil Parks. He is also survived by his brother, Timothy Charles Parks.

He’s preceded in death by his parents Neil Frederick Parks and June Hall

Memorial Contributions may be made to Global Fellowship: https://globalfellowship.org/project/where-most-needed or

AALC- Arab American Learning Center: P.O. Box 660303 Sacramento, CA 95866 or https://tithe.ly/give_new/www#tithely/give-one-time/13972

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.