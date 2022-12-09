Obituary: Terry Lee Hood
August 9, 1956 – December 4, 2022
Terry Lee Hood passed away December 4, 2022. He was born in Sonora, CA, and spent most of his life in Grass Valley. He was the son of Frank and Marjorie Hood, and is survived by his brothers, Randy and Marlon. There will be no services at this time.
