Obituary: Teresa Winifred Hahn
April 26, 1938 – November 14, 2021
Teresa passed away on the evening of November 14. Born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, she entered the Carmelite Monastery in Pewaukee at the age of twenty, and later transferred to the Carmelites in Reno, NV. In 1985 she moved to Camptonville, where she co-founded Skyline Harvest with her life partner, Diane Pendola. There she lived for the next 36 years, continuing her Carmelite vocation, and living an eco-contemplative life in service to incarcerated and marginalized women and the wounded earth.
She was an embodiment of loving presence, the one who knows that “love is the whole and more than all.”
Donations in her name can be made at https://www.carmelofreno.com
