Obituary: Tallah Johnson
October 14, 1928 – November 11, 2021
Eutallah (Tallah) Ruth Evelyn Smith was born in Jasper, Alabama October 14, 1928. She grew up with eight siblings and moved to Sequim, Washington in 1936. In 1956 she wed her “ever loving” husband, Donald Floyd Johnson.
In 49 years of marriage Tallah and Don raised four children in the Bay Area and retired in 1986 to Grass Valley. She passed peacefully November 11, 2021 at the age of 93.
Tallah is a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
A Celebration of Life will be at Calvary Bible Church on Colfax Highway at 2:30 PM, January 15.
