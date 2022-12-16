Obituary: Susan Romig

Susan Romig

Provided Photo

March 15, 1955 – December 2, 2022

Susan Rae Romig, 67, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, with her family by her side. Susan was born in Boulder, Colorado, and grew up in Mundelein, Illinois, and Sunnyvale, California. After attending UCLA and Southwestern Law School, Susan lived and worked for twenty-five years in Los Angeles before moving to Grass Valley in 1998 with her son Alex. She lived in Grass Valley and Nevada City until April 2022.

During her lifetime, Susan was a dedicated and loving mother, big sister, aunt, and friend to many, and she will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and compassion. In her professional life as an adoption attorney, she helped bring together over a thousand families in California and across the country, and she helped to write a guidebook for families considering adoption. Susan was also a very creative person who enjoyed crafting jewelry and crocheting blankets. She loved vacations to the beach, watching Stanford and UCLA football games, and listening to Carlos Santana.

Susan is survived by her son, Alex Ramsey, an alumnus of Nevada Union High School; her sisters Mary Hanjes, Punky Romig, and Evelyn Davoren; her brother Mark Romig; her stepmother Barbara Romig; and half a dozen nephews and nieces. In honor of Susan’s memory, please consider making a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in her name.