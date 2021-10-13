Obituary: Siegfried Knoll

December 31, 1939 – July 13, 2021

Siegfried “Sigi” Willi Knoll was born on December 31, 1939 in Stuttgart Germany.

Having survived the Allied Bombing of Stuttgart, Sigi went on to graduate trade school to become an Electro-Mechanical Engineer. He exercised English skills with the US Army Corp as a civilian, built tools for the Bosch R&D department, and sailed the seven seas as a Merchant Marine. Settling down to a family, Sigi built multi-family houses, started a propane company, and ran heaters for concrete construction and Beer Festival tents. It was the 70’s and times were prosperous; the family vacationed in Spain with yacht and sailboat. His adventures continued, crossing Africa bound for the Diamond Fields. Unfortunately, in 1973, the Yom Kippur war sent him home before he reached Sierra Leone. He sold the propane company to close family friends and with another friend, started one of the largest freestanding extruded aluminum frame tent manufacturing and rentals companies. The challenge of the startup over, Sigi slipped back into construction with an architect who was tolerant with his habit of skipping off to America for the summer in search of gold. His daughter Tina nearly grown and his 25 yr. marriage coming to an amicable close, Sigi focused more on his gold mining and California. He brought his large excavator, started hard rock mining on the San Juan Ridge, where he worked with many infamous characters, including Cheri his devoted wife of 35 years. Together they mined gold with a machine designed and built by Sigi, they worked construction in Germany, traveled Europe and transitioned from mining to Excavation Contracting. For thirty years, Sigi lent his diverse skills and unique view to Earth and Road Works, sculpting the land, and young minds. Despite health issues and even more increasing physical restrictions, he worked in his shop and ran equipment until at 81 when he crossed the bridge to begin new adventures. Fare thee well friend, we will miss you.