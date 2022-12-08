Obituary: Shirley Patterson Griffith
December 25, 1922 – December 2, 2022
Shirley Mae Patterson Griffith was born in Sioux City, Iowa on December 25, 1922, to Robert Jesse Cale and Mabel Othelia Berge. Shirley passed away shortly after a stroke, on Friday, December 2, 2022, one month short of her 100th birthday. Shirley had a degree in business and worked at General Electric, where she met her beloved husband, Mark Patterson. They enjoyed fifty years of marriage until she was widowed at age seventy-six. She remarried to John Hardy Griffith four years later, when she was eighty, and was happily married to him until his death in 2011. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Jesse Cale.
Shirley was a world traveler, golfer, avid bridge player, and volunteer at the Penn Valley Fire Dept. Thrift Shop well into her nineties. She was a cheerful, loyal, and positive person. She cared for her husband Mark in their home for 17 years after he had a major stroke. She attended Twin Cities Church. She was able to stay in her own home in Lake Wildwood, thanks to the loving care and companionship of her daughter, Diane.
Shirley will be missed greatly by her children, Diane Patterson, Linda (Bill Uhle), and Greg Patterson. She is survived by her grandchildren Ryan, Mark, Hadley, Patterson, Megan,and Matt Uhle, and by four great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Lakeside Colonial Chapel.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.