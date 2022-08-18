Obituary: Sherrill “Sherry” Brooks

October 27, 1929 – November 7, 2021

In 2000, Sherry and her husband, Charles, were able to retire to Grass Valley, a very happy move for them both. This put them close to friends and relatives on both sides of their marriage, and close to Salmon Lake, where Charles had grown up. Salmon Lake meant a great deal to Sherry, also, as she had enjoyed many summers there, since the early 1960s, and she had become very connected with the place.

Sherry immersed herself in the community life of Nevada County: helping high school teachers grade homework; editing Mountain Minnie’s columns for the Union newspaper; selling gift cards for the Little World Community charity; volunteering for InConcert Sierra, the Nevada County Democrats, Community Asian Theater of the Sierra, the North Star House restoration project, Sierra Stages, and Music in the Mountains; plus a plethora of other local activities.

Despite getting dementia, she stayed upbeat and pleasant. Haircuts from Tommi, Taco Night at the Elks Lodge, silent movies at the Peace Lutheran Church, Nevada County Concert Band shows, Lazy Dog Ice Cream, and McBurney Christmas Trees all kept her happy.

A memorial will be held for her at 1 pm on Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at Salmon Lake (above Sierra City, towards Gold Lake). For us to have a head count, or for more info, please RSVP to: (530) 955-0060 (text or voice); or vintagesherry@gmail.com