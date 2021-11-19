Obituary: Shelby Takahashi

October 17, 1997 – November 16, 2021

Our beautiful Shelby passed away peacefully at her home in Penn Valley on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021. She was surrounded by an abundance of love from her family and friends in her final weeks, days and hours. Shelby was 24 years old.

Born in 1997 in the San Francisco Bay Area to Michael and Victoria (Fochetti) Takahashi, Shelby became a resident of Nevada County at a young age, eventually attending both Nevada Union High School and California School for the Blind, where she absolutely thrived. Shelby earned her high school diploma in 2018, an accomplishment that she was so proud of!

Diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Melas Syndrome, early in life, Shelby faced many health challenges. Her condition left her completely blind by age 15, but her ability to see the positivity and beauty in the world around her only increased. In spite of her many hurdles, Shelby had a kind heart and generous spirit that never faltered, always putting others first. Our little comedian, our thoughtful gift giver, our fashionista, our brightest light… we will miss you more than words can ever express. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be selfless, brave and strong.

Shelby is survived by her loving parents, Michael and Vicky, brother: Tanner Takahashi, grandfather: Alan Takahashi, grandmothers: Regina Fochetti and Karen Trailer, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers: Robert Fochetti and Jerod Trailer, cousin: Burke Madden, and best friend: Gabriel Combs. We will miss her and honor her all the days of our lives.

See you over the rainbow, Shelbs.