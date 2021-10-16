Obituary: Shaun Gibbons

December 30, 1987 – October 6, 2021

Shaun Nathan Gibbons passed unexpectedly 10/5/2021 in Grass Valley. Memorial Services will be held at Grace Luther Church on Saturday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m.

Shaun, 33, was born in Montgomery, Alabama. He graduated from NUHS in 2006. As a youth, Shaun was an avid team sports player and was involved with service to his church as well as Boy Scouts and North Star Chapter Demolay.

He was a vibrant youthful soul that easily befriended those around him. God rest his soul.

Shaun is survived by his young daughters, Rylinn and Lexi, parents Diane and Eric, brothers Robert and David Aunchman, the girl’s mother Amanda Manovas, and his grandmother Joan Gibbons.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church for the benefit of his daughter’s education.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.