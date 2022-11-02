Obituary: Sharon Lee Eskelson

July 23, 1941 – October 19, 2022

Sharon Eskelson passed away October 19, 2022. She was 81 years old.

There will be a Celebration of her life on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 pm at the Compass Community Church in Grass Valley.

Sharon was born on July 23, 1941, in North Platte, Nebraska to Bill and Shirley Mullenax. Later her parents separated, and Shirley married Ralph C. Day, who raised her.

She was very politically motivated and was active with the Nevada County Republican Central Committee and the Nevada County Republican Women Federated. She loved being with her Bible study group.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jack; her son, Scott; grandsons Brett and Carson; her sister Nanci Bell; cousins Melissa Haungian, Bruce, Bill Majors; and her aunt, Ibbie Majors who just turned 101 years old.

She was predeceased by her mother Shirley and stepfather Ralph.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.