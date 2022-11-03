Obituary: Sharon Lee Eskelson
July 23, 1941 – October 19, 2022
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 12 at 2:00 pm at the Compass Community Church in Grass Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver.
