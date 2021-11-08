Obituary: Sharon Heisey

April 5, 1946 – October 27, 2021

Sharon Heisey passed away on Oct. 27, 2021 in her home. She was 75.

Sharon was born April 5, 1946 in Berkeley, California to Everett and Dorothy Gracey. She grew up in northern California. Sharon met and fell in love with Dr. Richard Heisey in 2001. They married on Aug. 27, 2005. They remained soulmates until her passing.

She loved her Donkeys, Buck and Becky.

She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband Richard, two daughters, three grandsons, and four great grandchildren.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents Everett and Dorothy Gracey; grandsons Joshua Hardt and Jefferey Hardt.