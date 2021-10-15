Obituary: Sharon Edmondson

July 6, 1946 – September 27, 2021

Sharon Ann Edmondson was born 7/6/1946 to Wilma and Leo Middleton. She grew up in a large family and had 6 brothers and sisters. The family came to the area when Sharon was in 4th grade. She enjoyed the country life and raised a steer in 4-H. She was good with animals and trained horses and raised sheep, goats, and rabbits intermittently. She graduated Nevada Union High School and then went on to graduate Citrus Heights Beauty College and became a beautician. She continued working many different jobs, including, Secretary of the building department in Truckee California, CNA at Golden Empire Hospital, retiring from Lake Wildwood as a custodian for the last 14 of her working years. On October 17, 1968 she had her daughter, Karen. She was an excellent mother and modeled an amazing example of being hardworking, fun loving, and had an unquenchable thirst for travel. Traveling to over 17 countries in Europe, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Hawaii, The Holy Lands, Central America, the Caribbean Islands, Thailand, the Philippines and was planning a trip to Maine in 2022. She adored her mother Wilma and cared for her until her death. She became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1974, and was fully devoted to helping others learn about God’s promises in the bible regarding a beautiful future under God’s Kingdom, she was very involved and active in her West Grass Valley Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, enjoying close friendships with many in the congregation. After retiring she devoted her life to her grandchildren teaching them to care for dogs, bake, ride bikes, motorcycles, travel extensively, play all sorts of games,and be good Bible students. She is survived by her brothers Gill Middleton and wife Marsha, Greg Middleton and wife Mary, her daughter, Karen Allen and husband Rick, and 4 grandchildren, Brandon and wife Alison, Tyler and wife Johanna, Michaela, and Garrett as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She lived a wonderful life and was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be deeply and greatly missed… it would be her greatest joy if you would be interested in learning more about her hope for the future at JW.ORG. Her zoom memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday October 16. Please contact Karen Allen for the zoom link, if you would like to attend 530-263-3686.