Obituary: Shanna Lee McManus
October 14, 1961 – August 19, 2022
Shanna Lee McManus passed away on August 19, 2022, peacefully at home with her daughters by her side. She was 60. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 2, at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Shanna was born October 14, 1961, in Grass Valley, CA to Dennis McManus and Linda Undercoffer. She grew up with her brothers in Nevada County. Shanna made lasting impressions and formed lifelong friendships with many. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends the most. Above all, she was proud of her three children and four grandchildren. Shanna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survived by mother, Linda Undercoffer. Son, Daniel (Heather) McManus. Daughters, Brandi and Tiffany McManus. Granddaughters, Bristol, Kalyn, Chloe, and Evie. Preceded in death by her father, Dennis McManus. Brothers, Danny and Jeff McManus. Come celebrate Shanna’s life and share your memories.
