Obituary Scott Robinson

Scott Robinson suffered a stroke on January 5, 2018. He passed away on January 7, 2018. He was born April 17, 1953.

He had lived in Western Nevada County for 32 years.

Scott had been a Volkswagen mechanic, a professional fisherman, a grocer, a cook, a school bus driver, and a powder coater in his working life. In his personal life, he had been a playwright, an author, a cartoonist, a painter, a guitarist, a father, and a friend. He enjoyed morning coffee at Caroline's and he enjoyed shopping at the thrift stores in Grass Valley. In the last two months of his life, he volunteered at the Cancer Aid thrift store.

He is survived by his son Brice; his brother Larry; his sister Kathy; his nieces Chelsea, Jennifer, Beth, Kim, Chris, Amber, Haley, Stephanie, and Erin; his nephews Kenny, Alex, Heath, Ethan, and Nathan; and by his uncle John Paul.

He was loved by all those who knew him and will be missed dearly. As per his wishes, no service will be held. Instead, he wanted all those who loved and cared about him to listen to "Brokedown Palace" by Grateful Dead and think of him.