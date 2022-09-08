Obituary: Sandra Patton

August 9, 1943 – September 5, 2022

Sandra (Sandee) Patton passed on Monday, September 5th surrounded by her family. Born in Pittsburg, CA and raised in Concord, Sandee was the eldest of two children born to Dante and Doris Vedovelli. Sandee graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1961 where she met her husband, Victor Patton.

Upon graduating high school Vic and Sandee married and welcomed their first child, Dan. Two years later they welcomed Russ, followed by Shannon. They raised their family in Concord and Clayton until moving to Grass Valley in 1971.

Sandee was active in her children’s lives. She volunteered as a room mom, school board member, and 4H Leader. Sandee was instrumental in raising the family’s pigs for the Nevada County Fair. Later Sandee worked at the Nevada Union High School Student Store. As founder of her family business, Patton Products, Sandee worked side by side with Vic growing a very successful woman-owned business.

Sandee’s hobbies included sewing, quilting, crafting, and making Grammy Jammies for her four grandchildren. Sandee enjoyed camping with her family on the northern coast. She loved heading to Lake Britton during the summer, and she and Vic enjoyed their trips to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and traveling with the Ready Rovers RV Group.

Sandee’s happiest moments were spent with her grandchildren whether it be shopping, attending sporting events, or gathering for holidays and celebrations together.

Sandee is survived by her husband of 61 years, Vic, son Dan Patton (Diann), Russ Patton (Beverley), Shannon Vierra (John). Grandchildren: Alexis Patton (Jonathan) Jordan Patton-Denoix (Guillaume), Kendall Mendes (Kyle) and Blake Vierra (Mickele). Great Grandchildren Jack Denoix and Henry Mendes. She is pre-deceased by her parents Dante and Doris Vedovelli.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills or Nevada County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, September 11th at 11:00 am. If you wish to attend, please call Diann at 530-272-3003 for details.