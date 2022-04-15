Obituary: Sadie Anne Wight/Kinseth

November 11, 1980 – February 4, 2022

Sadie Anne Wight was born in Grass Valley, CA to her parents Donald Wight and Susan (Dunn) Wight on November 11, 1980. She is survived in death by her father, Don, her young son, Tyler Allyn Kinseth and her brother, Casey James Wight (wife Bo). Also surviving her are stepmother, Katie Wight and step brother, Dalton Bock (wife Molly & son Bryce) who joined in the family later in her adult life. Her mother sadly preceded her in death in 2003. Sadie passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Grass Valley the night of February 4, 2022 at age 41 years.

Sadie grew to be a beautiful, kind and caring young soul. She graduated from Nevada Union in 1999 and had aspired to become a teacher from a very young age. She graduated from Chico State in 2003 and continued her education over the next few years completing her Masters Degree in Education. She worked hard, never losing sight of her dream and obtained her full-time teaching position at Nevada Union High School in 2013.

In 2015, she was blessed with the birth of her son, Tyler. She was a loving and caring mother while working full time to provide for her son. Her world evolved around her young son who inherited her sweet, kind, loving nature.

Sadie is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends which there are too many to name. She was loved by all that came to know her. Her gentle spirit will live in our hearts and souls and will continue to shine down on us from the heavens forevermore. Rest in peace sweet Sadie Anne.