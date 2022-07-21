Obituary: Rusty Schuetz

– June 26, 2022

Charles â€œRustyâ€ Schuetz passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022, at age 76. He is survived by his wife, Julie Wagner, two sons Andy Schuetz, Ph.D. and Jon Wagner, M.D., and five grandchildren.

Rusty grew up on the San Francisco Peninsula, and was drafted to the 3rd Armored Cavalry of the US Army during the Vietnam conflict. With the GI Bill, Rusty earned a professional degree in Architecture from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1974. He went on to be a licensed Architect and Contractor, and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

He moved to Nevada City in 1977, drawn to the community by its historical charm and progressive culture. He practiced architecture in the Sierra Foothills for over forty years. His projects remain prominent on Broad St. and in the Bandshell at Pioneer Park.

He was known for his signature rustic Northern California vernacular style, passive solar designs, and ground-breaking systemized construction method called â€œSuperhouseâ€.

Rusty also served on the Nevada City Planning Commission, where he supported the growth of the community while preserving its rich history. In their retirement, Rusty and Julie were also part of the community in La Manzanilla, Mexico.

He is remembered by his family and friends as an artist, lover of live music, fly fisherman, environmentalist, and someone who brought humor and joy wherever he went.