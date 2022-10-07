Obituary: Russell Harry Spatz

May 23, 1924 – August 5, 2022

Our incredible father, Russell Harry Spatz, passed away August 5, 2022, at 98. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Anne B Spatz, in October 2018. He was the best man in our world, as he was kind, loving, generous, intelligent, and not to forget, charming. He is survived by daughter Paula Spatz Campbell, Stu Campbell and family, daughter Mary Jo Sweeney, Frank Sweeney and family and daughter Kathy Dunbar, Marshall Dunbar and family. While he was a “man’s man”, he supported us as young girls and then as women to be as strong willed and determined as he was. To say he is missed is not to do justice to the influence and love he had for us, his daughters, our families, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. That love lives on in all of us.

He was born May 23, 1924, and raised in Marysville, California, where he spent most of his childhood and teen years, with summers in Truckee with his beloved grandparents. After early enrollment into college, he enlisted into the U.S. Army and served in WW II until his company liberated Dachau at the end of the war. He was a successful businessman, running a food brokerage firm in the San Francisco Bay Area with integrity, great business savvy and a concern for serving his clients well.

His real passion, however, was sailing. He taught himself how to sail and instilled a love for the sport in all of us during our growing up years. He raced regularly and competitively in the San Francisco Bay, as captain and co-captain, winning many of the regattas and racing series for most of his career. His trophies and newspaper articles attest to that.

Russell was always about the wellbeing of those he loved and did not want attention brought on himself, so there will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends.