Obituary: Rosemary Besaw

April 28, 1949 – October 9, 2022

Rosemary Anne (Jubenville) Besaw passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of seventy-three.

Rosemary was born in Manchester, CT in April 1949. She married her husband, Wes, in 1975 and immediately became a Navy wife. When her husband’s service time was up they moved to Merrimack, NH. In July 1989 the family moved to Southern California then on to Grass Valley where she lived for the last 22 years. While here she participated in St. Patrick’s choir and was a schoolyard supervisor at Mount Saint Mary’s for several years.

Rosemary leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Wes, and children, daughters Mel (Besaw) Schmittroth of Astoria, NY, Susan (Besaw) Roberts of Orange County, CA, and son, Jason Besaw of Grass Valley, CA, along with eight grandchildren. In addition she leaves behind a sister, Elizabeth Tamsin, of Manchester, CT.

