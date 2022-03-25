Obituary: Rosemarie Kanis
June 29, 1934 – March 20, 2022
Rosemarie Kanis Grass Valley resident passed peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Born 6/29/34 in Brownsville township, Vesta 6 (coal mining borough), Pennsylvania. Survived by daughters, Pam Young – Orangevale, Ca.; Toni Rondini – Rough & Ready, Ca.; Terri Wilson – Highland Village, Texas. Her grandchildren – Trever Hughes, Loren Rose McGill, Katie Noel Laney, Hannah Wilson, Sarah Phillips, Rebekah Wilson. Great grandchildren – Chloe Hughes, Bella Rose Augenti, Tyler Hughes, Elizabeth Rose McGill, Liam McGill, and Jaxon James Laney.
8 husband’s, and she outlived them all.
