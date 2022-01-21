Obituary: Rosa Lavrador

– January 3, 2022

Our beloved mother, Rosa Silva Moura Lavrador, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2022 surrounded by her family. She had just celebrated her 85th birthday.

Her courage and strength were shown as she faced her battle with serious medical issues.

Born in Ilhavo, Portugal to Joe and Rosa Moura in 1936, she immigrated to America as a young child, at the age of 12 years old. She met the love of her life, our father Manuel Olivera Lavrador and they married in 1957, Together they had 5 children, Rosemary, Theresa, Linda, Dolores and Manuel Jr, 4 grandchildren; Nicolas, Mitchell, Emily and Ray; and 2 great grand-daughters, Josie and Juliette.

Rosa was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife. She loved to garden and cook for her family. Her greatest joy was having family and friends over on Sundays at the family ranch in Danville CA. For the past 16 years, our mom happily lived in Grass Valley on her daughter’s farm, surrounded by her beautiful roses and all her animals.

A private service and burial was held on January 19, 2022 at Our Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette CA.