Obituary: Ronald Pierce

May 5, 1947 – October 12, 2021

Ronald Wayne Pierce (Fife, Kermit) passed away peacefully on October 12th, 2021, with members of his family by his side at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley. Ron was 74 years old.

Ron is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Terri Pierce Ladd, and Ronald Pierce. His grandchildren Emily Pierce, Danielle Pierce Moore, Charlie Pierce, and Maxwell Pierce. Also, Ron’s two brothers, Robert Pierce in Santa Clara, and David Pierce in Truckee CA. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Kay Pierce and brother Jim Pierce.

He was born on May 5th, 1947, in Eagle Rock CA. He graduated from Buchser High School in Santa Clara 1965. He worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation for 38-1/2 years in Sunnyvale. Moved to Nevada City, CA in 2005.

Ron and Sharon were married in the front yard of their house (Nevada City) in April 2007. They were long time members of the GraNeva A’s, Ford Model A Club and involved in many tours. Ron still had the 1931 Ford Fordor in pristine condition that he bought when he was 19 years old. He had a collection of many Model A Fords that he restored and maintained in perfect condition throughout his life.

Ron loved helping friends resolve all sorts of problems in the Nevada County area with their cars. To use the terms “master mechanic,” “skilled machinist”, or even “mechanical engineer” would not only be understatements, but they would also be disrespectful. Ron was a self-taught mechanical genius. He was so persistent that he never gave up on anything. Ron was a rare friend to all who were fortunate to have known him.

Ron had previously been through a variety of cancers over a period of 20 years. He was recently in remission for the last 5-1/2 yrs at a Clinical Trial for AML at UCD in Sacramento.

Memorial Service will be Nov.14 at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley at 2:00 PM