Obituary: Ronald James Ralston
December 11, 1951 – November 19, 2021
Ronald J. Ralston passed on Nov. 19, 2021 at the age of 69 years.
In accordance to Ron’s wishes his immediate family and friends will gather for an intimate memorial at a later date.
Ron was born on 12/11/1951 in Garden, CA to Mr. and Mrs. RK and Lorraine Rose Ralston. He grew up in San Pedro, CA and later relocated to Grass Valley, CA to pursue his interest in gold mining.
He acquired his contractor’s license in electrical and owned/operated Summit Electric for 28 years. He then went on to become a long-haul truck driver for a company, out of Springfield, Mo, called Prime Inc and drove coast to coast for the last 14 years of his working career.
While the seasons permitted, he’d spend downtime with his family on the claim he purchased in 1973 on the middle fork of the Yuba River dredging for gold, camping, and relaxing. It was his favorite place to be.
Ron is survived by his wife Sheila; stepmom Dee Ralston; daughters Caitlin Ralston, Jessica (James) Smith; sons John Michael, Dillon Howard, David Ralston; grandchildren Daimiyon (Alexis), Savannah Ralston and great grandson Asher Ralston.
He was predeceased by parents RK and Lorraine Rose Ralston and brother Jeff Ralston.
Ron will be missed by all who knew him.
