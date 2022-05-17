Obituary: Ronald Haze Mayfield
May 22, 1939 – May 6, 2022
Ronald Haze Mayfield was born in Hamburg, Iowa on May 22, 1939, to William Haze and Floella Belle Oslin Mayfield. He was the second of three children. After high school graduation he served his country with service in the United States Air Force in San Antonio, Texas, Bellville, Illinois and Goose Bay Labrador. He was then stationed at Homestead Air Force Base, in Homestead, Florida where he met and married Priscilla Marie Baggett on February 3, 1961. They were married for 61 years. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla, wonderful daughters, Holly (Mark) Hooge, Jill (John) Williamson. He was a grandfather to Timothy (Vanessa) Williamson, Madison (Levi) Tiberi, Allyson Hooge. Sister Doris Warn and brother Dave (Kathy) Mayfield. Ron owned and operated Mayfield Service Center from 1973 until 1980. After closing his shop, he became the building and facilities manager at Calvary Bible Church where he worked until he retired in 1998. Ron enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his shop. He was known for his green thumb and growing some of the best tomatoes in town. Services are planned for June 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Calvary Bible Church 11481 CA-174, Grass Valley, California 95945. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, California.
