Obituary: Ronald H. Harris
October 8, 1929 – November 25, 2021
Ronald passed away on November 25th at age 92. He was born in Berkeley, the only child of Howard and Hazel Harris. He attended Berkeley High School, St. Mary’s College and Heald College. In 1959 he established Triangle Associates, an architectural firm in Los Altos. He retired to Lake of the Pines in 1985 with his wife, Patricia. Soon after, he founded a second, successful, architectural firm, R.H. Associates with his son, Daryl, continuing to design custom homes in the Bay Area. In October 2019, he officially retired. His passions were golf, which he played well into his 90s, fishing and travel. He was a devoted family man who was proud of his three children and four grandsons. He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 70 years, his sons, Daryl (Becky), Bill (Carol), daughter, Rhonda Jimerson, grandsons, Alden (Abril), Nelson Harris, Clayton and Will Jimerson. No services are planned.
