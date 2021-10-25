Obituary: Ronald Gross

October 11, 1937 – September 13, 2021

Ronald Joseph Gross passed away on September 13, 2021 in Grass Valley, CA. He was 83. Born in Yakima, WA to Joseph and Bernice Gross, he was the oldest of 4 siblings. Ron was brought up in Richmond, CA and attended San Jose State University, where he met his wife of 58 years, Laurel French. He established a career in Industrial Real Estate in the San Francisco Bay Area where they raised four daughters. In 1995 Ron and Laurel retired to Nevada City, where he continued to work in Real Estate as a Residential Broker. Ron had a lifelong passion for running and in later years was an award winning member of the Sierra Trail Blazers, the Gold Country Orienteering Club and River City Rebels Running Club.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Laurel. He is survived by his daughters Eleanor Lightfoot, Michele Seeber, HollyAnne Bradshaw and Sarah Heinemann, four grandchildren, his brothers Loren and Tony and his sister Carolyn Ingel.

Ron’s ashes will be interred at the St Canice Cemetery Columbarium in Nevada City on Friday, October 29th, 12 pm. A Celebration of Life remembering both Ron and Laurel (01-21-2021) will follow. Please join us – 1:30 pm at the St. Canice Center 236 Reward St in Nevada City. Masks and social distancing encouraged. Please visit the Ronald J Gross virtual Celebration of Life at MyKeeper.com/profile/RonaldGross for more details, live stream information and opportunities to share your photos, memories and tributes.