Obituary: Ronald Frank Cesak
May 20, 1935 – May 3, 2022
Ron passed away surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after a sudden illness at his home in Grass Valley, California. Ron was born on May 20, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, to George and Agnes Cesak. Ron was 87 years old.
Ron leaves his daughters, Lori Cesak Huddleston (Doug) from Granger, Texas, Linda Cesak Bloom (Mike) from Redding, California, and his son Rick Cesak from Grass Valley, California; also his oldest brother, Richard Cesak from Riverside, California; his grandchildren, Ryan Roussel Georgetown, Texas, Shea Bloom Leander, Texas, Patrick Bloom Redding, California, Scott Bloom Redding, California, and Corey Cesak, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Britta Roussel (AKA Texas Tornado), Bryson Roussel (AKA The Shooter), Madison Bloom (AKA Miss Pretty), Haylee Bloom(AKA Spider Girl) and Brody Bloom (AKA the Broadster).
Ron’s passions were his family and get-togethers, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Ron’s greatest passion was fishing. He’s found every river, lake, stream, and ocean in the United States to catch that BIG FISH! Ron is now up in heaven with his fishing gear, trying to find great places to fish.
We love all love you dad and GRANDPA TURKEY and will miss you. You are forever in our hearts.
There will be a celebration of life for Ron at a later date this summer of 2022.
