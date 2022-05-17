Obituary: Ronald Allen Hayward Sr.
September 30, 1941 – March 11, 2020
Ronald Allen Hayward Sr., 78, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on March 11, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. Ron was born in Oakland, California September 30, 1941 to Roy and Jeanette Hayward. Ron lived in Penn Valley, Ca from 1972-1998. He retired from the Safeway in
Grass Valley after 30 years. He was a Volunteer Fire Chief for Penn Valley from 1974 to 1982, where he helped to start the Penn Valley Rescue Squad which evolved into the Ambulance Service in Penn Valley today. Ron is survived by his wife Janice; his daughter’s Roxann Cross (Tim); Belinda Cartright; ex-spouse Fay Hayward; and many grandchildren. Ron is preceded in death by his parents; Son’s Ronald A Hayward Jr. (2021); Robert E Hayward (2015).
There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday May 22, 2022 at 2:00 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, California at the Buttermaker’s Cottage.
