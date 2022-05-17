Obituary: Ronald Allen Hayward Jr.
September 12, 1962 – November 18, 2021
Ronald Allen Hayward Jr., 59, of La Grande, Oregon passed away on November 18, 2021. Ron was born in Grass Valley, California September 12, 1962 to Ronald A Hayward Sr. and Fay Hayward. Ron grew up in Penn Valley where he attended Ready Springs Elementary School and graduated from Nevada Union Highschool in 1980. Ron is survived by his wife Jan; sons Allen Hayward (Kristen); Shawn Hayward (Jesse); Mother Fay Hayward; sisters Roxann Cross (Tim); Belinda Cartright; 5 Granddaughter’s; and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his father Ronald Hayward Sr. (2020); brother Robert Hayward (2015).
There will be a Celebration of life Sunday May 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM, Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, CA at the Buttermaker’s Cottage. Please come and share great stories and good times.
