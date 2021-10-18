Obituary: Roger Steel
January 17, 1949 – October 5, 2021
Roger Steel passed away on October 5, 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family: wife of 48 years Suzanne; children Barbara (Reuben) and Zack (Anna); and granddaughters Emma, Kaia and Eliana.
Roger served as Nevada City Schools Superintendent from 2004 until he retired in 2009.
Services to celebrate Roger’s life are scheduled for 2:30 on Friday, October 22nd at the Patrick Ranch Museum in Durham, CA.
