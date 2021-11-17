Obituary: Rodney McCune Campbell
November 10, 1952 – October 31, 2021
Rodney passed away on October 31st in Parker, Pennsylvania. Rodney was born in Palo Alto, California, to Jerrold Campbell and Joanne McCune Santinelli. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Campbell, and his younger sister, Vicki Campbell.
Rodney was the only boy out of six children. His surviving sisters are Candis Campbell, Carrie Rostad, Shelley Russ, and Leslie Scheuerman. He is also survived by his children, Jodi O’Dell, Lance Campbell, and Lindsey Campbell. He had six grandchildren and five great-grand children.
Rodney taught Kenpo Karate for twelve years in Grass Valley. In the 80’s and 90’s, he operated an excavating company and installed roads, driveways, and septic systems in Lake Wildwood and Alta Sierra. He was known to do community theater, gold dredging, and whiskey tasting. He had moved to Parker, Pennsylvania in January 2020 to retire. He enjoyed caring for his best friend and companion, Gray Cat. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
