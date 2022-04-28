Obituary: Robert Stone

April 29, 1929 – March 2, 2022

Dr. Robert M. Stone, Ph.D. of Grass Valley passed away on March 2nd, 2022, in Santa Cruz, California with family members by his side. Robert is survived by his son Michael R. Stone II, Claudia E. Almond, and Cynthia A. Fuller. Robert’s beloved wife Myra Stone passed away in February of 2019, and his eldest daughter Maile Amick passed away in December of 2021.

Robert left behind 5 granddaughters, Sierra, Alia, Emily, Autumn, Melissa, Bethany, and Ashley, as well as 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Robert was born in San Antonio Texas at the beginning of the Great Depression and came from a proud lineage of military officers who served America in 3 wars. Robert’s grandfather General Charles B. Stone was Commandant of the Presidio in San Francisco during Robert’s childhood. Robert graduated from the University of San Francisco, and soon thereafter accepted his enlisted officer’s post as Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Misawa Japan during the Korean War, and later returned to serve our country as an officer at the Presidio of San Francisco for a period of 2 years before accepting his final assignment at Angel Island in San Francisco where he completed his military service.

After leaving military service, Robert became department head of English studies at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, Ca. and served there for more than 30 years. During this time, Robert was dauntless in his passion to increase his education and obtained a Ph.D. degree from the University of San Francisco. He also loved hammer and nails projects, that included home remodeling, and he even took on the design-build of his large family retreat cabin home, together with his wife Myra and all four children in Twain Harte, CA.

After retiring, Robert and Myra Stone moved to Nevada County where his community service was prolific, in that he served on the County Board of Education, worked for numerous charities such as serving as president of the Miner’s Foundry in Nevada City, was president of Big Brothers-Big Sisters for more than a year, sat on the Board of Directors for The United Way, and he served at the local food bank in Grass Valley into his late 80’s. Robert also taught and assisted many young aspiring teachers through his working partnership with National University while retired.

In memorial, Robert “Bob” Stone won the human achievement award from his family, and all who knew him.