Obituary: Robert Scott Gerity
May 26, 1930 – May 30, 2022
Robert Scott Gerity died of natural causes at 92 years old on May 30, 2022, in Grass Valley, CA. Bob was born in Dover, Ohio in 1930. At the start of WWII, his mom drove her kids across the country to meet their father in Vallejo, CA. He joined the Navy and “saw the world” in 1948. He served for 23 years, retiring as Lieutenant Commander. While serving in San Francisco, he met his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann Davis. Upon retiring from the Navy, Bob went to work with Sperry Corp in the Washington D.C. area, where he also graduated from the University of Maryland. In 1987, Bob and Shirley discovered Santa Barbara, CA and knew they had found paradise. They were active in many community organizations there while keeping busy with the symphony, volunteering, and spending time with their many friends. Bob played tennis often, well into his 80’s. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann Gerity (2018) and his two sons, Robert S. Gerity Jr. (2015) and Thomas Allan Gerity (1996). Survived by his daughter LeeAnn Gerity Jarrett (Jack). Bob’s ashes will be scattered at the family plot in Santa Barbara, CA.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User