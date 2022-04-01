Obituary: Robert R. Bell III
June 13, 1952 – March 12, 2022
Rob Bell was born in 1952 in Ohio. He attended Hudson High School, where he was North South All-Star in athletics and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He graduated from Harvard in 1978, and moved to California, where he was top yacht salesman for Sailboats Incorporated. Despite a fear of heights, he summited the Grand Tetons. In 1981, he married Gaylie Bell-Stewart and in 1983, daughter Bevin was born. He operated several businesses, including designing and building houses throughout Northern California, and loan and solar companies. A thirty-five year resident of Nevada County, he served as Exalted Ruler of the Nevada City Elks. An avid golfer, he won many tournaments and coached the Foresthill Golf Team. He passed following a long illness, survived by parents Donna Chamberlain, Robert Bell Jr. (Margaret), sisters Lynda, Martha, Molly, brother Bruce, and daughter Bevin Bell-Hall (Charlie), as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends.
