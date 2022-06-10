Obituary: Robert Proano
February 1, 1935 – May 31, 2022
Robert James Proano of Grass Valley, California, passed away in the presence of his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy Proano, on Tuesday, May 31st 2022 in Sacramento, California. Bob was born in 1935 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the youngest of three siblings. He is preceded in passing by his mother Antonia Padilla, his father Ricardo Barbaro Proano, his sister Zoraida Margaret Proano, and his brother Richard Proano, all of New York. He is survived by his wife Nancy Proano, daughter Deborah Proano Kerrigan, son Robert Proano Jr., son Tony Proano, stepdaughter Debra Sherman, stepdaughter Gayle Sherman, and his five grandchildren Lindsey Wurtz, Emily Proano, Cassandra James, TJ Wurtz, and Andrew Comlish-Proano. Bob served 8 years in the United States Air Force ending his service at Travis Air Force Base, California. Bob fell in love with California and never left. He spent 35 years as a professional Flight Engineer flying for Alaska Airlines, Slick Airways, Trans International / Trans America Airlines, Cargo Lux, and retired from Japan Airlines in 1996. For the last 20 years of his life, Bob served as a United States Naval Academy Admissions Office “Blue and Gold Officer” and for the past 12 years as Area Coordinator for all northern California. In this role Bob touched the lives of thousands of young people and helped hundreds to achieve their dreams of attending Annapolis.
