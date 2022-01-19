Obituary: Robert Michael Johnson

February 6, 1942 – January 20, 2021

Born in Buffalo, New York and raised in Lakeside, California. Bob served in the United States Marine Corps 1959-1963. He graduated from Chico State in 1981. He was a talented machinist, artistic builder and a gifted craftsman; a gentle soul that comforted many through his volunteer work at Hospice for two decades. He was a kind, loving, generous, thoughtful husband, a man that I would laugh with until tears rolled down my cheeks and my belly ached. He would like to be remembered with the following:

“I hope I’ve left this world in as good a condition as I found it. If I’ve changed it for the better, that’s a plus.

The world I experienced was full of wonder, beauty and nurture. It’s been a safe, accepting and loving place, with few rules and restrictions.

I’ve had the blessing of a loving wife and family, great friends, good dogs and horses. I’ve always slept well, ate well and drank too much at times and suffered little.

How could one ask for more from life?

Will death change any of it? I think not.

Love to all, Bob”

I will forever remember Bob with love, when we spoke of death he often said to me “We found each other this time, we’ll find each other again” Until that time, fly away.