Obituary: Robert M. Stanley
February 6, 1935 – August 29, 2022
After a long illness, Robert Manfred Stanley passed away on August 29, 2022. He was 87.
Bob was born in Washington, D.C. on February 6, 1935, to Manfred and Mary Stanley. At age 7, they relocated to Redwood City, California where he met his wife of 67 years, Loretta (Lori). He graduated from Sequoia Union High, enlisting in the Air Force shortly thereafter. He was stationed at Keesler Air Base in Biloxi, Mississippi where he became an instructor of radar technology. He was honorably discharged in 1957 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. For the next 30 years, he was employed by IBM as a Customer Engineer, winning many awards. After retirement, he relocated to the foothills.
He enjoyed his tractor, old movies, and his website The Catholic Treasure Chest. He is survived by his wife Lori, daughter Christine (Christopher) and granddaughters Madelyn and Grace Horton.
Thanks to all those who were there in his time of need: Wolf Creek Care Center, Hospice of the Foothills and fellow members of St.Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Services will be held at St.Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley on Friday, September 23rd: Rosary 12:15 pm, Mass 1:00, then a gravesite service at St.Patrick’s Cemetery. A reception will follow at St.Patrick’s Church Hall. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills or St.Patrick’s Church.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.