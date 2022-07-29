Obituary: Robert Hansen
March 3, 1926 – July 22, 2022
Robert Hansen died July 22, 2022 at a local hospital. He was 96, born March 3, 1926, in Pasadena, California to Moroni J. Hansen and Hazel Soeten Hansen.
He attended school in Southern California, graduating from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, CA. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II and was stationed at the Foggia Airfield Complex in Italy. Continuing his duties for the maintenance of military aircraft, he later served in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Korea and Japan during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and later served in the military reserves until retirement. Mr. Hansen worked for many years for the Los Angeles County Road Maintenance Division of the Department Public Works, becoming a superintendent of a road maintenance district. He retired and moved with his wife, Dorothy V. Hansen, since deceased, to enjoy a long, happy retirement in the Nevada City area. He volunteered for many years at the Empire Mine State Historic Park. He enjoyed wood working and other craft projects in his tool shop at home. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Mr. Hansen is survived by his stepson, Geoffrey Gorse and daughter-in-law, Pamela Gorse of St. Louis, MO; granddaughters, Gwendolyn Gorse of Alexandria, VA and Sabrina Gorse of St. Louis, MO; sister, Muriel King and nephew, James King of Palmdale, CA, and nephew, Glen King of Rosamond, CA.
Memorial gifts may be made to the City of Hope, Los Angeles, CA.
