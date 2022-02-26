Obituary: Robert Gary Good
August 6, 1939 – February 8, 2022
Oahu, Hawaii
Born in San Fransisco to Fred and Elvira Good. Bob and his family moved to Grass Valley where he attended Mt. St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Nevada Union High School Class of 1957. He joined the Navy and served on the USS Radford until his mother’s untimely passing and he returned to Grass Valley to run her bar, Johnny’s Place in the Owl Alley, His Aunt Nel Sproul and Uncle Bill Sproul (a Grass Valley Policeman) were a great influence to Bob.
In 1962 Bob married Charlene (Pinky) Sanders and they had two children, Bobby and Cheri. Bob worked for the Department of Forestry in two of the lookout towers in the area which he enjoyed until he became employed as a Civil Engineer at McClellan Air Force Base from which he retired. He and his second wife, Jeannie Werfel, owned the Uptown Saloon in Galt for several years.
He married Karen Kei and moved to Oahu where they lived together until her passing in 2021.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, sisters Carol Beaver and Judy Sanders, Son Bobby Good and wife Karen Kei.
Survived by daughter, Cheri Good Malkasian, grandchildren Brooke Good Axley, Ani Malkasian, Sevana Malkasian Wirdak, Forrest Good, Demetre Good and two great-grandchildren Ella and Junior. The family wishes to thank Island Hospice of Honolulu.
