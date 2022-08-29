Obituary: Robert Eric Waidelich
June 24, 1967 – August 23, 2022
Robert Eric Waidelich (Bob), 55, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2022 in Grass Valley, California. Bob was born in Santa Cruz, CA on June 24, 1967 and moved to Nevada County in 1971. He moved to Kona, Hawaii in 1993 where he met and fell in love with his life partner Pamela Klein. Together they returned to Nevada County in 2004 where they built a life together including ownership of Mana Beads in Nevada City. He enjoyed surfing, comedy, deep-thinking, golf, gaming, and helping those in need. A beloved member of our community, he is survived by his partner Pam; his father Robert Waidelich (Sandy Murtos); his mother Carolee Waidelich; his siblings Sloan Clayton (Ed Beaudette) and Nicole Renaldi; his nieces and nephews Rex Hunter Clayton (wife & children), Morgan Clayton, Ellery Beaudette, Tate Beaudette, and Mason Sierras; all the extended Klein family; and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence and Anne Waidelich, Tom and Martha Rae Porterfield, and his brother Dean Porterfield. In lieu of flowers, or to honor his memory, please donate time or money to The Neighborhood Center for the Arts in his name. (https://www.ncagrassvalley.org) A Celebration of Life will be announced. Information can be found at https://pamandbob.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.