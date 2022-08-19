Obituary: Robert E. Straub
May 22, 1940 – July 28, 2022
Robert (Bob) E. Straub was born in Calistoga, Ca. His father moved his family to Grass Valley, Ca., where he worked for the Idaho Maryland Mine.
Bob spent his early years driving a truck for Capital Parcel in Sacramento. Later, he became a contractor/plumber in Grass Valley.
Bob’s main hobby was woodworking and car/truck shows. The rest of the time was work and family.
Bob passed with his wife Barbara and children, Susanne and Matthew, by his side. Susanne sang songs from the Hymns book and Barbara read Surely Goodness and Mercy as he passed on to be with his Lord.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Grace Straub. His brothers Ted, Al, Jack, Jim, Dave, Bill, and Richard.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Straub, daughter Susanne L. Bolin (Jim), son Matthew W. Straub (Tami). Grandchildren Grant M. Bolin (Sarah), Kelsey R. Bolin (Bryan). Great grandchildren Audrey and Madison Bolin. Along with many nephews and nieces.
He will be missed. Thanks to Hospice for their wonderful care. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
