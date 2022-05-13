Obituary: Robert DuBois
– September 16, 2021
Longtime Grass Valley resident Robert “Bob” DuBois passed away Sept.16, 2021. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on 11/02/1942, he was the oldest of 6 brothers and 1 sister.
He joined the USMC in 1959 and was honorably discharged. He married his wife Carol and they had 3 children, Mark, Lori and Michelle. Bob established a career in construction working in
San Francisco and Sacramento in the 80’s and 90’s. He moved to Grass Valley and purchased property where he built a home with a view and often sat on the deck listening to his beloved KVMR radio station. Danica, his wife of 25 years predeceased him and he never recovered from her loss. Danica was an accomplished breeder of Arabian horses and an equestrian. Bob had a life filled with high peaks and deep valley’s. He loved antiques, old cars, animals, bluegrass & country music, his children and his memories. Bob and Danica will be interned this Spring in Grass Valley. Bob was loved and he will be truly missed by his children and family of friends who came to know this “Old Hippy Cowboy” as their friend. A service will be held on 5/21 in Grass Valley at 1:00 for details contact duboisroofing@comcast.net
